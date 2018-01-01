We help build solid friendships and love.

Supportive is a collection of free audio conversations to solve nagging problems and find deeper connections.

We want to have a deeper talk.

This guided conversation helps you find meaningful discussion when it’s hard to start.

We’re having an argument.

This guided conversation helps you find mutual ground and move forward from a fight.

Coming Soon

We said something hurtful.

This guided conversation helps you express your feelings fairly, find peace, and heal.

Coming Soon

We want to set expectations.

This guided conversation helps you find and set expectations with your partner.

Coming Soon

How does it work?

Supportive makes it easy to have conversations that are equal, respectful, and deep.

  1. Get together with your partner.

  2. Decide which topic you both want to explore.

  3. Have a conversation, guided by Supportive audio.

