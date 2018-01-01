We help build solid friendships and love.

Supportive is a collection of free audio conversations to solve nagging problems and find deeper connections.
This guided conversation helps you find meaningful discussion when it’s hard to start.
This guided conversation helps you find mutual ground and move forward from a fight.
This guided conversation helps you express your feelings fairly, find peace, and heal.
This guided conversation helps you find and set expectations with your partner.
Supportive makes it easy to have conversations that are equal, respectful, and deep.
Get together with your partner.
Decide which topic you both want to explore.
Have a conversation, guided by Supportive audio.
